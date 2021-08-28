SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Decreased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $67.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

