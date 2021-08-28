SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Lifted by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 10.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $35,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,036 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,709,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,308,000 after acquiring an additional 518,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.70. 3,341,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,044. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.