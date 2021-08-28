Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XME. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,223,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,052,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XME opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.