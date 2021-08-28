Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £124.70 ($162.92).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of SPX stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday, reaching £161 ($210.35). The stock had a trading volume of 57,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,480. The firm has a market cap of £11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 57.87. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 1 year high of £164.15 ($214.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £147.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

