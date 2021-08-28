Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.76 Million

Brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce sales of $639.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $657.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $633.50 million. Splunk reported sales of $558.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.53.

SPLK traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

