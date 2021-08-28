Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,994 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,029,272.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72.

SQ stock opened at $268.01 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.53.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

