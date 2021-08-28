SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,394 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after acquiring an additional 419,553 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

