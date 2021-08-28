SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,613.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

SSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,620 ($21.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,548.01. The firm has a market cap of £16.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,673 ($21.86).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

