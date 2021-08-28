Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.00

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07), with a volume of 217324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.40 ($1.06).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Staffline Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.24. The stock has a market cap of £130.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

