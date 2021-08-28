Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.00

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07), with a volume of 217324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.40 ($1.06).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Staffline Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.24. The stock has a market cap of £130.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

