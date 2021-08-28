STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,309 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $41.63 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.01.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

