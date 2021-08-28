STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of STAG opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

