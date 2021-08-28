State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

STFC stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $51.51.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

In other news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $828,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,831,294.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,278 shares of company stock worth $3,464,435. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

