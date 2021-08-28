Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Shares of SCM opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. Research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

