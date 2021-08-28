Stenprop (LON:STP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.85 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 171.85 ($2.25). Approximately 11,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 259,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.38 ($2.23).

The firm has a market cap of £502.71 million and a PE ratio of 9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Stenprop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other Stenprop news, insider James Beaumont sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £20,013.86 ($26,148.24).

About Stenprop (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

