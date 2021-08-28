Step Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.21 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00135817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,895.09 or 0.99670380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.01000210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.16 or 0.06413295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

