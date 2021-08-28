Stephens Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $107.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 675,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $35,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

