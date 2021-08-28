Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $987.77 million-$999.82 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 449,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,562. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.