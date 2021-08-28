Steven Fisher Sells 20,000 Shares of Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) insider Steven Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$32.26 ($23.04), for a total value of A$645,140.00 ($460,814.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Breville Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

