Stifel Nicolaus Raises VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $185.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.00.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.