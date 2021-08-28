STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.79 ($45.64).

Shares of STM stock opened at €37.27 ($43.84) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €33.50. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

