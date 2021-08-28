STRAKS (STAK) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. STRAKS has a market cap of $36,009.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,681.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.20 or 0.06649783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.16 or 0.01286238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.00354720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00130811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.85 or 0.00617995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00338487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00295139 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.