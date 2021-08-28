Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 708,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.36. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

