Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,885,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,893,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.61 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

