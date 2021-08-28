Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.29. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.