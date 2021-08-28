Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

