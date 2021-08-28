Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 71,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 116.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.96. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

