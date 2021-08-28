Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,529,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG opened at $87.96 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.