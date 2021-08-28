Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,284 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Brixmor Property Group worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,886,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

