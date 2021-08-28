Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Raised by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 3.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $117,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sun Communities by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.81. The stock had a trading volume of 286,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $200.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

