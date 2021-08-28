Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $446,300.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $446,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leslie A. Dach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Leslie A. Dach sold 10,927 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $487,016.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,999.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,360,000 after acquiring an additional 467,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

