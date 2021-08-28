Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Holdings Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 358,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 75,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

NYSE SHO opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.