Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sunwin Stevia International stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 311,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,496. Sunwin Stevia International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

