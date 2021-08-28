Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sunwin Stevia International stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 311,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,496. Sunwin Stevia International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.
Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile
