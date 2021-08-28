Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 969.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,618,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.28% of Synchrony Financial worth $78,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Barclays increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

