SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $128.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.58.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,882. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.