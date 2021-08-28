SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.58. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $3,502,882. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

