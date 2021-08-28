Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 49.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.