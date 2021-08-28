Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the July 29th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

In related news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $28,198.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

