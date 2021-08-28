Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.65. 3,145,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,870. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.74.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

