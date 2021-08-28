Tapmydata (TAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $854,840.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $854,840.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.86 or 0.00487742 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003506 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.67 or 0.01093785 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

