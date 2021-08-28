Targa Resources Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

