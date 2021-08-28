Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Target by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 597,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $144,487,000 after acquiring an additional 59,022 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 722,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 51,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $249.18. 2,661,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The stock has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.25. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.