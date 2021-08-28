Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,718,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,519 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NIO were worth $91,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in NIO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,049,000 after acquiring an additional 297,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,600,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,159,000 after acquiring an additional 505,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,194,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,511,000 after acquiring an additional 167,631 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.05. 23,496,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,932,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.96.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.