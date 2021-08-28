Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,531 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,255,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $57,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 950,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,013. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

