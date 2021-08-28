Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 54,026 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $137,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,000,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

