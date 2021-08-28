Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 284,461 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,461 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $61,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

T traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.13. 32,240,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.