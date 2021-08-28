TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) versus Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Head-To-Head Review

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cellect Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TELA Bio and Cellect Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -130.59% -70.07% -38.54% Cellect Biotechnology N/A -91.56% -72.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TELA Bio and Cellect Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELA Bio currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.22%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Cellect Biotechnology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and Cellect Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 10.62 -$28.79 million ($2.23) -5.99 Cellect Biotechnology N/A N/A -$5.62 million N/A N/A

Cellect Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio.

Volatility and Risk

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellect Biotechnology has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Cellect Biotechnology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods. The company was founded by Kasbian Nuriel Chirich, Shai Yarkoni, and Nadir Askenasy on August 4, 1986 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

