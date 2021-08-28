Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 162.2% in August

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 162.2% from the July 29th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIIAY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 22,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

