Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TELDF. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TELDF remained flat at $$2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

