Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 714,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.13.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

