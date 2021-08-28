Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

